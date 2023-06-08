© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
News
Idaho Matters

More EV charging stations are coming to Idaho

By Samantha Wright
Published June 8, 2023 at 2:18 PM MDT
A black electric vehicle charges.
Richard Vogel
/
AP

As Idaho begins to see more electric cars on the roadways, officials are concerned about having enough charging stations to support them. This can be a tricky concept though, because without stations, people won’t buy cars and without the cars, the stations are not terribly viable.

To help build more EV charging stations, the state is looking at NEVI- the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program - to help out and they’re looking for your help to figure out where to put charging stations in Idaho.

ITD Program Manager, Scott Luekanga, OEMR administrator Rich Stover and DEQ environmental resources discipline lead Michael Brown joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters Electric Cars
Samantha Wright
