News
Idaho Matters

What's with all the wild weather in southern Idaho?

By George Prentice,
Samantha Wright
Published June 8, 2023 at 2:17 PM MDT
A map shows the probability of thunderstorms.
National Weather Service Boise
A map shows the probability of thunderstorms.

If you thought the last two days of thunderstorms was unbelievable, just wait. The National Weather Service in Boise says we're going to have afternoon and evening thunderstorms through next Tuesday!

The storms could come with more heavy rain, hail, gusty winds and possible flooding. And the forecast covers a wide area from Malheur County in Oregon to the West Central and Boise Mountains to the Treasure and Magic Valleys. Morning Edition host George Prentice reports.

George Prentice
When people ask me, “What time do you start Morning Edition?” my go-to answer is, “Don’t worry. No matter what time you get up, we’re on the job.”
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
