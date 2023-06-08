What's with all the wild weather in southern Idaho?

If you thought the last two days of thunderstorms was unbelievable, just wait. The National Weather Service in Boise says we're going to have afternoon and evening thunderstorms through next Tuesday!

The storms could come with more heavy rain, hail, gusty winds and possible flooding. And the forecast covers a wide area from Malheur County in Oregon to the West Central and Boise Mountains to the Treasure and Magic Valleys. Morning Edition host George Prentice reports.