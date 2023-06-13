© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Are we loving our public lands to death?

By Samantha Wright
Published June 13, 2023 at 2:00 PM MDT
Wilf Carter
/
Flickr

Over the past few years, we’ve noticed an increase in the number of stories we’ve covered about the misuse of public lands.

From increased trash left at campgrounds to large amounts of junk dumped on public lands to the closure of a road to a local treasure valley landmark because of parking abuse, trash and vandalism, human overcrowding and bad actors are putting pressure on our favorite camping, hiking and foothills destinations.

How bad is the problem? And how do we solve it? Those are just some of the questions that will come up Thursday during the City Club of Boise’s next discussion which they’re calling “Are we loving our public lands too much?”

Susan Buxton, the Director of the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, and Greg Hahn with the City Club of Boise joined Idaho Matters to discuss our public lands.

Tags
Idaho Matters Public LandsCamping
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate