Are we loving our public lands to death?

Over the past few years, we’ve noticed an increase in the number of stories we’ve covered about the misuse of public lands.

From increased trash left at campgrounds to large amounts of junk dumped on public lands to the closure of a road to a local treasure valley landmark because of parking abuse, trash and vandalism, human overcrowding and bad actors are putting pressure on our favorite camping, hiking and foothills destinations .

How bad is the problem? And how do we solve it ? Those are just some of the questions that will come up Thursday during the City Club of Boise’s next discussion which they’re calling “Are we loving our public lands too much?”