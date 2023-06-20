© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Connecting Idaho's homeless with health care

By Hannah Gardoski
Published June 20, 2023 at 2:22 PM MDT
SamPac
/
Flickr

Since 2006, CATCH Idaho has been working to provide housing for families that are experiencing homelessness.

However, when it comes to helping people get back on their feet housing is just part of the equation. Many people in these situations are also experiencing mental and physical challenges, which is why CATCH is working to connect families with the health care they need.

Stephanie Day, the Executive Director of Catch Idaho, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this new service.

Idaho Matters HomelessnessAffordable Housing
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

