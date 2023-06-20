Connecting Idaho's homeless with health care

Since 2006, CATCH Idaho has been working to provide housing for families that are experiencing homelessness.

However, when it comes to helping people get back on their feet housing is just part of the equation. Many people in these situations are also experiencing mental and physical challenges, which is why CATCH is working to connect families with the health care they need.

Stephanie Day, the Executive Director of Catch Idaho, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this new service.

