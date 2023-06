Steven Rowley is the bestselling author of four novels. You may know him for his NPR best book of 2019, "The Editor" or "The Guncle,” a finalist for the Thurber Prize for American Humor and Goodreads finalist for novel of the year.

He’s back with his latest novel, "The Celebrants.” As one critic wrote, "The Big Chill, but make it Gen X and at least 30 percent more gay." Rowley joined Idaho Matters to talk more about his latest book.