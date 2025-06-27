© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: June 27, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published June 27, 2025 at 1:28 PM MDT
A man dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit walks into a courtroom with white walls. A man in a suit follows him and a police officer.
Zach Wilkinson/AP
/
The Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Two teenagers are missing in Jefferson County, an update in the Bryan Kohberger murder trial, an abortion rights ballot initiative kicks off this weekend and Boise wrestles with a new law that bans homeless encampments.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableBryan KohbergerMissing PersonAbortionHomelessness
