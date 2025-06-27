Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: June 27, 2025
Two teenagers are missing in Jefferson County, an update in the Bryan Kohberger murder trial, an abortion rights ballot initiative kicks off this weekend and Boise wrestles with a new law that bans homeless encampments.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- James Dawson with Boise State Public Radio News
- Nate Eaton, News Director at EastIdahoNews.com
- Sarah Cutler, reporter for the Idaho Statesman
- Kevin Fixler, investigative reporter with the Idaho Statesman