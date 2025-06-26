© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho 44: Washington - A community paramedic program serves Washington County

By Lucina Glynn
Published June 26, 2025 at 1:47 PM MDT
More than one in five U.S. adults are living with a mental illness, and the need for support is crucial. However, for rural counties, especially across the Gem State, access to these resources is limited.

That is why Southwest District Health partnered with the Weiser Ambulance District to launch a Community Paramedic Program — the first of its kind in Idaho to focus solely on behavioral health support.

Idaho Matters is joined by Wendy Young, Project Coordinator at Southwest District Health, and Alan Foster, Director of the Weiser Ambulance District, to talk about this new program serving Washington County.

Lucina Glynn
Returning to Boise for the summer of 2025, I am excited to intern with Idaho Matters and explore the fields of radio and podcast journalism. Outside the office, I look forward to spending time in the beautiful Idaho outdoors I’ve always loved.
See stories by Lucina Glynn

