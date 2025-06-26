Idaho 44: Washington - A community paramedic program serves Washington County

More than one in five U.S. adults are living with a mental illness, and the need for support is crucial. However, for rural counties, especially across the Gem State, access to these resources is limited.

That is why Southwest District Health partnered with the Weiser Ambulance District to launch a Community Paramedic Program — the first of its kind in Idaho to focus solely on behavioral health support.

Idaho Matters is joined by Wendy Young, Project Coordinator at Southwest District Health, and Alan Foster, Director of the Weiser Ambulance District, to talk about this new program serving Washington County.

