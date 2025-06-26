© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
'More than a Market:' Bringing together community and local producers

By Hannah Gardoski
Published June 26, 2025 at 1:45 PM MDT
Boise Farmers Market

There’s no better way to bring people together than food, and each Saturday, that’s exactly what draws thousands of Idahoans to the Boise Farmers Market.

However, it’s not just the produce that makes these markets great; it's the community behind them.

Which is why a new series called “More than a Market: Why Farmers Markets Matter” is documenting the crucial relationship between local farmers and the public.

To talk more about this, Idaho Matters is joined by Amber Beierle, the executive director of the market, and Tim Sommer, a fourth-generation farmer with Purple Sage Farms.

Idaho Matters Boise Farmers MarketCommunityFarming
