The victim in Aaron von Ehlinger's rape case speaks out

Jane Doe, the woman who was raped by former Republican State Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, has told her story to the radio program "This American Life."

In the May episode, Doe talked about her life and about what happened to her when she was an intern at the Idaho legislature. Von Ehlinger was convicted of rape last year and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Boise State Public Radio reporter James Dawson has covered the von Ehlinger case since the beginning and joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

