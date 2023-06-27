© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
The victim in Aaron von Ehlinger's rape case speaks out

By Samantha Wright
Published June 27, 2023 at 1:47 PM MDT
Aaron von Ehlinger ethics trial
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio
Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger (R-Lewiston) during the first day of an ethics hearing into allegations he raped a volunteer staff member.

Jane Doe, the woman who was raped by former Republican State Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, has told her story to the radio program "This American Life."

In the May episode, Doe talked about her life and about what happened to her when she was an intern at the Idaho legislature. Von Ehlinger was convicted of rape last year and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Boise State Public Radio reporter James Dawson has covered the von Ehlinger case since the beginning and joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters Aaron von EhlingerLaw & Justice
