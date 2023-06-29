© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho group fights against food insecurity

By Gemma Gaudette
Published June 29, 2023 at 2:04 PM MDT
Food stamps kept the carts rolling during the recession.

When the pandemic hit in 2020 many families across Idaho found themselves dealing with food insecurity and that's when the idea for City of Good took hold. Creator and recent James Beard Award winner Kris Komori saw this unprecedented need and he decided to take action.

Fast forward three years and City of Good has distributed nearly 1,000 meals and 8,000 pounds of local produce to food insecure Idahoans. City of Good Executive Director Britt Udesen joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the nonprofit's latest undertaking, the Monthly Giving Circle.

