News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

U.S. Supreme Court strikes down college affirmative action programs

By Gemma Gaudette
Published June 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM MDT
A photo of the Supreme Court.
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions on Thursday, in a 6 to 3 vote. This means colleges and universities must find new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

Professor Shaakirah Sanders, who is wrapping up her time at the University of Idaho College of Law, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about this decision. And we should note that Sanders has accepted a new position as professor of law and Associate Dean of Anti-Racism and Critical Pedagogy at Penn State Dickinson Law and Lewis H. Vovakis Distinguished Faculty Scholar.

Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

