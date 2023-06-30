U.S. Supreme Court strikes down college affirmative action programs

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions on Thursday, in a 6 to 3 vote. This means colleges and universities must find new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

Professor Shaakirah Sanders, who is wrapping up her time at the University of Idaho College of Law, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about this decision. And we should note that Sanders has accepted a new position as professor of law and Associate Dean of Anti-Racism and Critical Pedagogy at Penn State Dickinson Law and Lewis H. Vovakis Distinguished Faculty Scholar.

