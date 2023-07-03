© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho students compete in the American Rocketry Challenge

By Samantha Wright
Published July 3, 2023 at 2:18 PM MDT
Galileo STEM Academy compete in the "American Rocketry Challenge."
1 of 2  — Practice Rocket Launch Site.jpg
Galileo STEM Academy compete in the "American Rocketry Challenge."
Rick Stoddard / Galileo STEM Academy
Galileo STEM Academy compete in the "American Rocketry Challenge."
2 of 2  — Leader Board.jpg
Galileo STEM Academy compete in the "American Rocketry Challenge."
Rick Stoddard / Galileo STEM Academy

In May, 100 teams of kids from around the country gathered outside Washington DC and shot chicken eggs into space as part of the American Rocketry Challenge.

The middle and high-school-age kids that took part in this challenge are the best of the best, beating out 800 teams and 4,500 students to get to the finals. And two teams from Idaho got to go this year, the Spudniks and the Rigby Rockets!

Our senior producer Samantha Wright wanted to find out more so she sat down with Rick Stoddard, a teacher at Galileo STEM Academy and student Calvin Knight to talk about the American Rocketry Challenge.

Idaho Matters Space
Samantha Wright
