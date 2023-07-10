History preservationists come to Boise

This September, history practitioners from all over will be coming to Idaho for the annual American Association for State and Local History Conference.

The association is a noprofit that works to support those dedicated to preserving and connecting others with history in order to “make the past more meaningful to all people.”

Liz Hobson, museum administrator of the Idaho State Museum and co-chair of the AASLH Host committee, and Dr. Noelle Trent, co-chair of the conference and President and CEO of the Museum of African American History in Boston and Nantucket, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

