© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

What the U.S. Supreme Court decision means for student loans in Idaho

By Samantha Wright
Published July 11, 2023 at 1:41 PM MDT
Two graduates shine a flashlight on a dollar bill.
Chelsea Beck
/
NPR

More than 40 million Americans will have to start paying back their student loans after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the Biden Administration’s loan forgiveness plan isn’t legal.

Earlier this year, the Idaho Capital Sun reported that over 79,000 Idahoans could have seen some debt relief if the plan had gone ahead. The paper also found that half of Idahoans who have a federal loan are younger, under 35 years old.

So what happened to the original plan? To break down the court decision we asked Shaakirah Sanders back on the show to explain. She is a professor of law and Associate Dean of Anti-racism and Critical Pedagogy at Penn State Dickinson Law.

Tags
Idaho Matters Student LoansU.S. Supreme Court
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate