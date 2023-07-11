What the U.S. Supreme Court decision means for student loans in Idaho

More than 40 million Americans will have to start paying back their student loans after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the Biden Administration’s loan forgiveness plan isn’t legal.

Earlier this year, the Idaho Capital Sun reported that over 79,000 Idahoans could have seen some debt relief if the plan had gone ahead. The paper also found that half of Idahoans who have a federal loan are younger, under 35 years old.

So what happened to the original plan? To break down the court decision we asked Shaakirah Sanders back on the show to explain. She is a professor of law and Associate Dean of Anti-racism and Critical Pedagogy at Penn State Dickinson Law.

