Join us for Another Round to meet reporter Julie Luchetta at PreFunk in Nampa Thursday, July 20
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho AG signs off on warning letter to Target

By Hannah Gardoski,
Samantha Wright
Published July 13, 2023 at 1:41 PM MDT
A photo of the outside of a target store.
Mike Mozart
/
Flickr

Last week, seven Attorney's General from different states, including Idaho's Raúl Labrador, addressed a letter to Target warning that products sold as part of its Pride Month Campaign could violate state protection laws.

The letter did not say in what ways the campaign overstepped these laws, but did propose that the corporation focus on a different kind of pride, one which focuses more on "the love of the United States."

Professor and Attorney McKay Cunningham, the Director of On-Campus Experiential Learning at the College of Idaho joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the letter.

A note: We did reach out to Attorney General Labrador's office and they said that they had no additional comments on the letter at this time.

