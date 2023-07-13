Turning traffic boxes into art

If you've spent any amount of time in the Boise area, its probably safe to say you've noticed that is a pretty colorful city.

From murals to sculptures to mosaics — art is everywhere — even in the most unlikeliest of spots like traffic boxes. With over 200 of these colorfully decorated boxes in Boise, it's hard not to wonder where they came from or why they're there.

So, we decided to invite a few people that could help us answer our questions. Public Art Program Manager Stephanie Johnson and Public Art Project Coordinator Lianna Hamby, as well as artists Taelyn Baiza and Derrick Burton, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this public art.

