Teaching Idaho history with collector cards

It was 75 years ago when "Geronimo the Parachuting Beaver" fell out of a plane over the Frank Church No Return Wilderness landed in the middle of nowhere and started building beaver dams.

It was 30 years ago when "Lonesome Larry the Sockeye Salmon" was the only fish to make it back to Idaho's Redfish Lake from the Pacific Ocean. His lonely journey became a turning point for saving a fish species from extinction.

Geronimo and Larry have been joined by the "Skiing Spud" and a few other famous Idaho characters on collector cards, like baseball cards, only instead of strikes and other stats these collectable cards are designed to teach Idaho history to kids.

Liz Hobson, Museum Administrator of the Idaho State Museum, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about the cards.

