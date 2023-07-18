Celebrating Latino Conservation Week in Idaho

Earlier this week, the 10th annual Latino Conservation Week kicked off.

The celebration is nationwide and promotes access to the outdoors among the Latino community and recognition of their conservation efforts with a week full of activities geared towards protecting our environment and enjoying nature.

Devyn Hallamore, one of the organizers of Idaho's Latino Conservation Week and Eva Aguilar, Ambassador for Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Super Nutrition Business owner, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the celebration.

