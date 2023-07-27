Paranormal investigators search for ghosts at the Old Idaho Pen

This Saturday night, some modern day ghostbusters will take over the Old Idaho Penitentiary to see if they hear from any of the 130 who died or were executed at the former Boise prison.

Big River Paranormal has spent a lot of time behind the walls and bars of the site where there have been reports of cold spots, disembodied voices, lights turning on and off and gates opening and closing on their own.

You can join the investigation if you're over 18 years old and willing to walk the halls of the old hanging prison at night.

Jacey Brain, the Visitor Services Coordinator for the Old Idaho Penitentiary and the Idaho State Historical Society and Marie Johnston the Executive Director of Big River Paranormal joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the investigation.