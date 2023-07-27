© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Tower work is scheduled for Friday, July 28 between 1-4 p.m. that will cause outages on KBSU 90.3, KBSX 91.5, 91.1 in Stanley and 93.5 in Cambridge.
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Paranormal investigators search for ghosts at the Old Idaho Pen

By Samantha Wright
Published July 27, 2023 at 2:38 PM MDT
A photo of the Old Idaho Penitentiary.
Idaho State Historical Society

This Saturday night, some modern day ghostbusters will take over the Old Idaho Penitentiary to see if they hear from any of the 130 who died or were executed at the former Boise prison.

Big River Paranormal has spent a lot of time behind the walls and bars of the site where there have been reports of cold spots, disembodied voices, lights turning on and off and gates opening and closing on their own.

You can join the investigation if you're over 18 years old and willing to walk the halls of the old hanging prison at night.

Jacey Brain, the Visitor Services Coordinator for the Old Idaho Penitentiary and the Idaho State Historical Society and Marie Johnston the Executive Director of Big River Paranormal joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the investigation.

Idaho Matters Old Idaho PenitentiaryGhosts
Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright
