Idaho Matters

‘The Great Comet' comes to Boise

By Staff
Published July 31, 2023 at 2:27 PM MDT
Idaho Shakespeare Festival
/

When the new musical Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 opened in New York, it took Broadway by storm and garnered 12 Tony nominations. But because of the pandemic, not many people outside of New York have seen the musical.

Now however, the musical is coming to Idaho and will be premiering at the Idaho Shakespeare Festival this weekend.

Our Morning Edition host George Prentice sat down with Director Victoria Bussert, Jessi Kirtley, who plays Natasha, and Alex Syiek, who plays Pierre, for a preview of the show.

Idaho Matters Idaho Shakespeare Festival
