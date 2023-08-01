Supermoons light up the night sky in Idaho

Stargazers are getting quite a treat this August: a double feature of two so-called supermoons. The first of which, the sturgeon supermoon, will be visible on Tuesday, Aug. 1 and the second, the rare blue supermoon, in late August.

Morning Edition Host George Prentice sat down with Dr. Irwin Horowitz, scholar and past president of the Boise Astronomical Society, to talk about the latest star show from the cosmos, plus a coming partial eclipse this fall and an exciting total eclipse in 2024.

