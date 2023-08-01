© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Science & Research
Idaho Matters

Supermoons light up the night sky in Idaho

By Staff
Published August 1, 2023 at 2:04 PM MDT
A supermoon sits in a dark night sky.
Whittney Brown
/
Flickr

Stargazers are getting quite a treat this August: a double feature of two so-called supermoons. The first of which, the sturgeon supermoon, will be visible on Tuesday, Aug. 1 and the second, the rare blue supermoon, in late August.

Morning Edition Host George Prentice sat down with Dr. Irwin Horowitz, scholar and past president of the Boise Astronomical Society, to talk about the latest star show from the cosmos, plus a coming partial eclipse this fall and an exciting total eclipse in 2024.

Idaho Matters AstronomyMoon
