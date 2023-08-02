© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
What questions do you have about the City of Boise's new zoning code?
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How is the drug shortage impacting Idaho?

By Samantha Wright
Published August 2, 2023 at 2:03 PM MDT
A row of pill bottles sit on a counter.
iStockphoto.com

There's a shortage of over 150 drugs, some of them life-saving cancer treatments, and more and more people are leaving their pharmacies empty handed. Why are we seeing these shortages? How are hospitals in Idaho coping? And what can you do if you can't find your medicine?

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, along with Brian Dotter, Senior Director of Pharmacy for St. Luke's Health System and Dr. Frank Johnson, Chief Medical Officer for St. Luke's Boise, Elmore and McCall joined Idaho Matters to help answer these questions.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
