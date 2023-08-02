How is the drug shortage impacting Idaho?

There's a shortage of over 150 drugs, some of them life-saving cancer treatments, and more and more people are leaving their pharmacies empty handed. Why are we seeing these shortages? How are hospitals in Idaho coping? And what can you do if you can't find your medicine?

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, along with Brian Dotter, Senior Director of Pharmacy for St. Luke's Health System and Dr. Frank Johnson, Chief Medical Officer for St. Luke's Boise, Elmore and McCall joined Idaho Matters to help answer these questions.

