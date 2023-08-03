Does your yard sale qualify for a tax exemption?

During the warmer months many people tend to clear out their closets and garages, tidying up their spaces while making a bit of extra cash with a summer yard sale.

However, before you start posting "Yard Sale" signs it might be worth checking out whether or not you qualify for an occasional sales exemption. The new exemption could save you from having to collect and pay Idaho sales taxes during those yard sales.

Tax research specialist Philip Johnson with the Idaho Tax Commission joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the exemption.

