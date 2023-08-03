St. Alphonsus honors those impacted by COVID-19 with new memorial garden

Over the last three years, more than 5,000 people in Idaho have died due to COVID-19. Across the U.S., that number increases to over one million.

In order to commemorate those who were lost to the pandemic and the workers who helped care for them, Saint Alphonsus Health System has created several memorial gardens to help provide a little bit of hope.

David McFadyen, President of Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and Ted Marconi, Mission Leader at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise Joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the memorial gardens.