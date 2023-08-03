© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
What questions do you have about the City of Boise's new zoning code?
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

St. Alphonsus honors those impacted by COVID-19 with new memorial garden

By Hannah Gardoski
Published August 3, 2023 at 1:48 PM MDT
A memorial garden with concrete benches and planters alongside a red brick path.
Saint Alphonsus Health System
Boise's Saint Alphonsus memorial garden.

Over the last three years, more than 5,000 people in Idaho have died due to COVID-19. Across the U.S., that number increases to over one million.

In order to commemorate those who were lost to the pandemic and the workers who helped care for them, Saint Alphonsus Health System has created several memorial gardens to help provide a little bit of hope.

David McFadyen, President of Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and Ted Marconi, Mission Leader at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise Joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the memorial gardens.

Saint Alphonsus Gardens COVID-19
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
