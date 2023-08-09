© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What questions do you have about the City of Boise's new zoning code?
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Removing goatheads in Boise with new research

By Staff
Published August 9, 2023 at 1:53 PM MDT
Trevor Caughlin, a Boise State University associate biology professor, holds up a goathead yanked from an abandoned lot that his research indicated was a hotspot for the invasive plant.
Murphy Woodhouse
/
Boise State Public Radio
Trevor Caughlin, a Boise State University associate biology professor, holds up a goathead yanked from an abandoned lot that his research indicated was a hotspot for the invasive plant.

Across the region, goatheads - or puncturevine - are an invasive scourge to cyclists, walkers and our four-legged friends - popping tires and embedding themselves in shoes and sensitive paws with their bedeviling spines. There are many efforts to halt their spread, but in Boise, new research is helping volunteer removers better target their efforts.

The Mountain West News Bureau's Murphy Woodhouse spoke with researchers, volunteers - and even one dog who is not at all a fan of the noxious weed.

Tags
Idaho Matters GoatheadsWeeds
Stay Connected
Staff
Our Purpose: Be at the civic, cultural and intellectual forefront of our community to create an informed, engaged public.
See stories by Staff

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate