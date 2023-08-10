© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Red flags to watch out for when replacing your roof

By Samantha Wright
Published August 10, 2023 at 2:24 PM MDT
A grey roof.
Anna Wu
/
Flickr

Does this sound familiar: An adjuster knocks on your door, maybe after a big thunderstorm, they say they just replaced your neighbor's roof absolutely free. And they can do the same for you if you sign a contract right now, before their special deal expires, and without any references or proof they're insured.

These are all roofing red flags that Idaho's Department of Insurance wants you to watch out for so that you don't get scammed or stuck with a giant bill you weren't prepared for. DOI's Consumer Services Bureau Chief, Randy Pipal joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright
