What questions do you have about the City of Boise's new zoning code?
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How overcrowding is impacting our outdoor spaces

By Hannah Gardoski
Published August 14, 2023 at 3:22 PM MDT
A line of cars waiting to get into Yellowstone National Park
Jacob W. Frank
/
National Park Service
Opening day at the Yellowstone National Park northern entrance on June 1, 2020.

For years, national parks have been running into the same issue: overcrowding.

Now many other places, like wildlife refuges, state parks and shorelines are also experiencing this problem. And as people gear up for the last few weeks of summer recreation we wanted to find out more about the impacts of overcrowding and what can be done to help protect the spaces we love being in.

Emily Wakild, the Cecil D. Andrus Endowed Chair for the Environment and Public Lands at Boise State University, joined Idaho Matters to help some of these questions.

Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
