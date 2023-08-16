BIPOC Playwrights Festival returns for third year

Next week, the Boise Contemporary Theater will be bringing playwrights, actors and directors together for the third annual BIPOC Playwrights Festival.

The six-day event will include workshops and performances from a diverse set of voices, culminating in the production of two new plays, "The Life You Gave Me" and "Bridging the Gap," as well as a one man show on the final night titled "Break It Down."

BCT's Producing Artistic Director, Benjamin Burdick, along with playwrights Novid Parsi and LaDarrion Williams, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the upcoming festival.

