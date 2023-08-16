© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

BIPOC Playwrights Festival returns for third year

By Hannah Gardoski
Published August 16, 2023 at 1:59 PM MDT
The outside of a tan building, which has concrete steps leading up to a large patio area and double steel doors.
Brooke Burton
/
Boise Contemporary Theater

Next week, the Boise Contemporary Theater will be bringing playwrights, actors and directors together for the third annual BIPOC Playwrights Festival.

The six-day event will include workshops and performances from a diverse set of voices, culminating in the production of two new plays, "The Life You Gave Me" and "Bridging the Gap," as well as a one man show on the final night titled "Break It Down."

BCT's Producing Artistic Director, Benjamin Burdick, along with playwrights Novid Parsi and LaDarrion Williams, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the upcoming festival.

Idaho Matters Boise Contemporary Theater
