Community assessment determines Idaho's biggest health needs

Every three years, Idaho hospitals conduct an assessment to help determine the states most urgent health needs.

In the past, issues like obesity, mental health, affordable housing and job availability have been the biggest concerns. This year some of those concerns have changed, while others have stayed the same.

Alexis Pickering, Program Manager of the Western Idaho Community Health Collaborative, Rebecca Lemmons, Regional Director of Community Health and Well-Being for St. Alphonsus and Amy Stahl, Regional Marketing Director for Select Health with Intermountain Health joined Idaho Matters for an update on the latest results of the assessment.

