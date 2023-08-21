© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
What questions do you have about the City of Boise's new zoning code?
Health
Community assessment determines Idaho's biggest health needs

By Hannah Gardoski
Published August 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM MDT
A doctor types at a computer.
Every three years, Idaho hospitals conduct an assessment to help determine the states most urgent health needs.

In the past, issues like obesity, mental health, affordable housing and job availability have been the biggest concerns. This year some of those concerns have changed, while others have stayed the same.

Alexis Pickering, Program Manager of the Western Idaho Community Health Collaborative, Rebecca Lemmons, Regional Director of Community Health and Well-Being for St. Alphonsus and Amy Stahl, Regional Marketing Director for Select Health with Intermountain Health joined Idaho Matters for an update on the latest results of the assessment.

Idaho Matters Affordable HousingMental HealthHealth Insurance
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
