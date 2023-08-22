© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Politics & Government
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

What do the Trump indictments mean for American democracy?

By Samantha Wright
Published August 22, 2023 at 1:49 PM MDT
A picture of former President Donald Trump.
Brandon Bell
/
Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump has now been indicted four times, twice in federal court and twice in county courts in Manhattan and Georgia.

So far, there are over 90 counts for alleged crimes, including falsifying business records in the Stormy Daniels case, keeping classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, conspiracy charges related to Jan. 6 and for trying to change the outcome of the Georgia presidential election.

Dr. David Adler says the indictments raise questions about the rule of law, our constitution and American democracy. Adler is the head of the Alturas Institute and will hold one of his "Constitutional Conversations" at Boise State’s Yanke Institute this Thursday to talk about the implications of the indictments.

Tags
Idaho Matters DemocracyDonald Trump
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
