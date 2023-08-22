What do the Trump indictments mean for American democracy?

Former President Donald Trump has now been indicted four times, twice in federal court and twice in county courts in Manhattan and Georgia.

So far, there are over 90 counts for alleged crimes, including falsifying business records in the Stormy Daniels case, keeping classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, conspiracy charges related to Jan. 6 and for trying to change the outcome of the Georgia presidential election.

Dr. David Adler says the indictments raise questions about the rule of law, our constitution and American democracy. Adler is the head of the Alturas Institute and will hold one of his "Constitutional Conversations" at Boise State’s Yanke Institute this Thursday to talk about the implications of the indictments.