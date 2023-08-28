How are sheepherders being treated in Idaho?

Each year, foreign workers are brought to Idaho through a federal program to help fill a shortage of agricultural laborers on farms and ranches in the state.

Nearly 600 people that are part of this program take on positions as sheepherders, coming from places like Peru and Mexico, for an opportunity to make more money and build a better life back at home.

Herders in the circumstances often have very isolating jobs that come with long hours and in some instances mistreatment. Which was the case for one sheepherder who alleged that his time under a particular rangers employment was close to imprisonment.

Idaho Statesman Reporter Ian Max Stevenson dug into this story and joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

