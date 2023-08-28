© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How are sheepherders being treated in Idaho?

By Hannah Gardoski
Published August 28, 2023 at 2:56 PM MDT
Sheep stand in a grassy field.
Rachel Cohen
/
Boise State Public Radio

Each year, foreign workers are brought to Idaho through a federal program to help fill a shortage of agricultural laborers on farms and ranches in the state.

Nearly 600 people that are part of this program take on positions as sheepherders, coming from places like Peru and Mexico, for an opportunity to make more money and build a better life back at home.

Herders in the circumstances often have very isolating jobs that come with long hours and in some instances mistreatment. Which was the case for one sheepherder who alleged that his time under a particular rangers employment was close to imprisonment.

Idaho Statesman Reporter Ian Max Stevenson dug into this story and joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Tags
Idaho Matters AgricultureMigrant Farmworkers
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate