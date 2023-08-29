How Blaine County is supporting its students and teachers

As thousands of students, teachers and staff head back to school in Blaine County this year, one thing that won’t be welcome in any classrooms: cellphones.

Jim Foudy, the Blaine County School District Superintendent, says this was a very calculated decision and is liable to be controversial.

School starts Wednesday, Sept. 30 for the county and Foudy sat down with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about the new cell phone restrictions and about the districts efforts to help secure affordable housing for some of its employees.

