© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How Blaine County is supporting its students and teachers

By Staff
Published August 29, 2023 at 2:38 PM MDT
iStockphoto.com

As thousands of students, teachers and staff head back to school in Blaine County this year, one thing that won’t be welcome in any classrooms: cellphones.

Jim Foudy, the Blaine County School District Superintendent, says this was a very calculated decision and is liable to be controversial.

School starts Wednesday, Sept. 30 for the county and Foudy sat down with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about the new cell phone restrictions and about the districts efforts to help secure affordable housing for some of its employees.

Tags
Idaho Matters Blaine CountyCell Phones
Stay Connected
Staff
Our Purpose: Be at the civic, cultural and intellectual forefront of our community to create an informed, engaged public.
See stories by Staff

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate