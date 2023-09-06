Idaho nonprofit empowers kids with The Shoe That Grows

Here in Idaho a nonprofit is helping to provide shoes to thousands of kids around the world, working to address a problem that many families impacted by poverty come up against: bare feet.

Without shoes, kids in many areas are at a higher risk of contracting diseases from the ground, which can result in illness and sometimes even death. There's also the issue of kids simply outgrowing their shoes and being unable to replace them, which is why "Because International" decided to create The Shoe That Grows.

Andrew Kroes, the President of "Because International" joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the program.