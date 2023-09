Since July the United States has seen a steady uptick in COVID-19 cases, leaving some to wonder if this new variant is going to make for a difficult fall and winter.

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration greenlighted an updated COVID-19 booster, so is this our new normal? That every year we get our annual COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to help answer that question.