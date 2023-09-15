Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: September 15, 2023

An update on Idaho's open primary initiative, a proposal to route flights away from Southwest Boise, a new lawsuit has been filed over the state's abortion ban and we take a look at the latest with the possible Albertsons-Kroger merger.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

