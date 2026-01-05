© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Our engineers are doing signal testing on KBSX in Boise. There may be some interruptions throughout the day.
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Boise is celebrating America's 250th Anniversary

By Samantha Wright
Published January 5, 2026 at 1:26 PM MST
Themed caps are displayed at the offices of America250, the organization leading celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Washington.
Mark Schiefelbein
/
AP
Themed caps are displayed at the offices of America250, the organization leading celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Washington.

Well, happy new year and welcome to 2026!

This year is a special one because it marks the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States and you can expect to see all kinds of events cropping up as we head towards July 4.

The City of Boise is no exception. It’s planning a series of projects to lead up to this summer and it's inviting everyone to get involved with its America 250 Grant Program.

Makenzi Dunstan is back with Idaho Matters. She’s the Grants & Outreach Manager with the Boise City Department of Arts & History.

Samantha Wright
