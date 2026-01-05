Boise is celebrating America's 250th Anniversary

Well, happy new year and welcome to 2026!

This year is a special one because it marks the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States and you can expect to see all kinds of events cropping up as we head towards July 4.

The City of Boise is no exception. It’s planning a series of projects to lead up to this summer and it's inviting everyone to get involved with its America 250 Grant Program .

Makenzi Dunstan is back with Idaho Matters. She’s the Grants & Outreach Manager with the Boise City Department of Arts & History.

