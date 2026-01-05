How to make your dream of a small farm come true

Have you been daydreaming about buying your own small farm? Maybe raising some goats and artichokes? Or maybe you’ve bought an acre or two and want to put that dream into reality.

Small acre farms are more and more popular but it turns out it isn’t as easy as it looks.

That’s where the University of Idaho Extension office comes in. For a couple of decades they’ve been teaching the nuts and bolts of everything from irrigation, soil health, planning landscapes and introducing animals to your small acreage and they do it with conservation in mind.

It’s not living OFF the land, it’s ‘Living ON the Land’ and this year’s series of workshops is about to begin.

Here to tell Idaho Matters how to make small acreage farms work are Cheyanne Fisher, an Extension Educator With UI Extension In Canyon County and Ariel Agenbroad, an Area Extension Educator With UI Extension In Ada County.