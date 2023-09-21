How are climate change and an aging infrastructure affecting wildfire risk?
It has been almost two months since the deadly fire in Maui destroyed the town of Lahaina and it’s been almost five years since a fire decimated the town of Paradise, California. Could an aging utility infrastructure, along with wildfire risk, be a major culprit behind these disasters?
Wall Street Journal reporter and author of the book “California Burning" Katherine Blunt joined Idaho Matters to talk more about these fires.