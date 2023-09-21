© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

How are climate change and an aging infrastructure affecting wildfire risk?

By Gemma Gaudette
Published September 21, 2023 at 2:29 PM MDT
A series of powerlines on an orange background.
Katherine Blunt

It has been almost two months since the deadly fire in Maui destroyed the town of Lahaina and it’s been almost five years since a fire decimated the town of Paradise, California. Could an aging utility infrastructure, along with wildfire risk, be a major culprit behind these disasters?

Wall Street Journal reporter and author of the book “California Burning" Katherine Blunt joined Idaho Matters to talk more about these fires.

Idaho Matters Wildfires
Gemma Gaudette
