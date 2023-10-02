© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

New book gives you 100 things to do in Boise

By Samantha Wright
Published October 2, 2023 at 1:45 PM MDT
Whether you live in Boise or are just a visitor to Idaho's capital it's possible that you've heard of some of the unique attractions the city has to offer.

Alive After Five, Treefort Music Fest, Festival of Trees, Freak Alley, the Greenbelt, the Basque Block, the Black History Museum, the Anne Frank Memorial, the list goes on and on. To help you out, someone has compiled that list into a book called, "100 Things to do in Boise Before You Die."

New York Times bestselling author Amanda Turner lives in Boise and couldn't resist putting the list together. She joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her new book and give us a few recommendations

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
