A look back at the kidnapping of Polly Klaas

Many Americans may remember Polly Klaas. It was 30 years ago this month the 12-year-old girl was kidnapped at knifepoint from a slumber party, triggering one of the largest manhunts in FBI history.

For Idaho-based journalist and New York Times bestselling author Kim Cross, chronicling the case was not an assignment, it was a calling.

Her book, In Light of All Darkness is coming out just as she is preparing her visit to the Hemingway Center in Boise next week. She sat down to talk with our Morning Edition host George Prentice.

