© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

A look back at the kidnapping of Polly Klaas

By Staff
Published October 3, 2023 at 2:01 PM MDT
The book cover of "In Light of All Darkness" by Kim Cross.
Grand Central Publishing

Many Americans may remember Polly Klaas. It was 30 years ago this month the 12-year-old girl was kidnapped at knifepoint from a slumber party, triggering one of the largest manhunts in FBI history.

For Idaho-based journalist and New York Times bestselling author Kim Cross, chronicling the case was not an assignment, it was a calling.

Her book, In Light of All Darkness is coming out just as she is preparing her visit to the Hemingway Center in Boise next week. She sat down to talk with our Morning Edition host George Prentice.

Tags
Idaho Matters BooksKidnappingCrime
Stay Connected
Staff
Our Purpose: Be at the civic, cultural and intellectual forefront of our community to create an informed, engaged public.
See stories by Staff

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate