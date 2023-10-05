© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Why Idaho women are sharing their abortion stories

By Staff
Published October 5, 2023 at 2:16 PM MDT
The cast of "Abortion Diaries" during rehearsal.
Pro-Voice Project
/
Jim Max
The cast of "Abortion Diaries" during rehearsal.

Last week, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals said Idaho could enforce its abortion ban despite a legal challenge against it. That lifts a partial injunction on the ban and puts the law back into effect.

Jen Jackson Quintano, who lives in Sandpoint, has been watching the abortion debate since 2022 when the U.S. Supreme Court said it was up to states to decide when or if abortions could happen in their boundaries.

Jackson Quintano wanted to create a safe space for Idahoans to talk about their abortion experiences and to fight the shame that can surround the topic, so she started the Pro-Voice Project and created a play using personal stories about abortion.

The first play premiered in January and next week, Reverend Sara LaWall is bringing another version to Boise. They both joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Abortion
