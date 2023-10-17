© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

'What an Owl Knows:' An author interview with Jennifer Ackerman

By Hannah Gardoski
Published October 17, 2023 at 1:18 PM MDT
Jennifer Ackerman next to an owl.
Sofia Runarsdotter
This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on June 28, 2023.

When it comes to science, nature and birds, Jennifer Ackerman can tell you a thing or two.

For over thirty years, she's been exploring mysteries of the natural world and breaking them down for people to understand. And if all that wasn't enough, she's also a New York Times bestselling author.

Ackerman joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her latest book "What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World's Most Enigmatic Birds."

Idaho Matters BooksOwls
