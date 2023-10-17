'What an Owl Knows:' An author interview with Jennifer Ackerman

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on June 28, 2023.

When it comes to science, nature and birds, Jennifer Ackerman can tell you a thing or two.

For over thirty years, she's been exploring mysteries of the natural world and breaking them down for people to understand. And if all that wasn't enough, she's also a New York Times bestselling author.

Ackerman joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her latest book "What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World's Most Enigmatic Birds."

