How the Boise Bicycle Project is working to make dreams come true

Each holiday season the Boise Bicycle Project provides hundreds of bikes to kids in need as part of their Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway.

Volunteers work for months refurbishing bikes in anticipation of the event and this year is no different. So in order to make sure that every child that wants a bike gets one they're holding a special drive.

Devin McComas, the new Executive Director of the Boise Bicycle Project, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the upcoming event.

