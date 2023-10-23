© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
How the Boise Bicycle Project is working to make dreams come true

By Hannah Gardoski
Published October 23, 2023 at 1:31 PM MDT
Devin McComas, the Executive Director of the Boise Bicycle Project, with a child on their new bike.
Boise Bicycle Project
Each holiday season the Boise Bicycle Project provides hundreds of bikes to kids in need as part of their Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway.

Volunteers work for months refurbishing bikes in anticipation of the event and this year is no different. So in order to make sure that every child that wants a bike gets one they're holding a special drive.

Devin McComas, the new Executive Director of the Boise Bicycle Project, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the upcoming event.

Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
