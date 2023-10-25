Supporting the need for Emergency Medical Services in Idaho's backcountry

When it comes to Idaho's rural communities, access to Emergency Medical Services can be limited.

That's due in part to the fact that EMS is not considered an essential service in the Gem State. Funding and staffing issues also pose obstacles, often leaving patients in these areas with longer wait times and a reduced quality of care - putting the responsibility of these services back on rural communities.

To help tackle these issues, Saint Alphonsus holds an Annual Ski and Mountain Trauma Conference.

Dr. Parker Fillmore, the Saint Alphonsus Trauma Medical Director and Lance Taysom, a flight nurse and paramedic with Air Idaho Rescue in Pocatello joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the need in these communities and the importance of medical training.