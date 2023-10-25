The impact of western myth in Owyhee County

The land of Owyhee County has a rich history, attracting many groups in pursuit of different opportunities.

From mining to ranching to military use to conservation feuds - the territory is home to countless stories and claims, each one shaping the identity of the region and the way we view it.

Which is exactly what Dr. John Bieter explores in his book, "Showdown in the Big Quiet: Land, Myth, and Government in the American West." He'll be holding a lecture on the history of this area on Thursday, October 26th with Osher's Lifelong Learning Institute at Boise State University and he joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

