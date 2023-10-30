© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

A look back at some of Idaho's earliest pioneers

By Hannah Gardoski
Published October 30, 2023 at 3:31 PM MDT
The Takatori family in Parma, ID, around 1930.
Heidi Smith-Takatori
The Takatori family in Parma, ID, around 1930.

Idaho has a rich cultural history, the influences of which can be found all across the state.

And as part of this Thursdays, Nov. 2, Fettucine Forum, Dr. Priscilla Wegars and Dr. Renae Campbell will be exploring that history with a look back at one the earliest groups to immigrate to Idaho, Asian Americans.

From gold mining to railways to agriculture - these pioneers were among the first to make a lasting mark on the region. Dr. Wegars and Dr. Campbell joined Idaho Matters to talk more about all of this.

Idaho Matters Treasure ValleyHistory
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
