A look back at some of Idaho's earliest pioneers

Idaho has a rich cultural history, the influences of which can be found all across the state.

And as part of this Thursdays, Nov. 2, Fettucine Forum, Dr. Priscilla Wegars and Dr. Renae Campbell will be exploring that history with a look back at one the earliest groups to immigrate to Idaho, Asian Americans.

From gold mining to railways to agriculture - these pioneers were among the first to make a lasting mark on the region. Dr. Wegars and Dr. Campbell joined Idaho Matters to talk more about all of this.

