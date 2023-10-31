© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Finding new meaning in 'The Exorcist'

October 31, 2023
When The Exorcist first came to the big screen nearly 50 years ago, it was received by many with shock, upending the world of entertainment.
 
Today, the film is a classic and is still believed, by some, to be the scariest movie of all time. Which is exactly why Marlena Williams mother forbade her from seeing it. Well, Williams did go see The Exorcist, and what she found was that the movie was about so much more than just terror, which she writes about in her new book "Night Mother."

Williams sat down with our Morning Edition host, George Prentice, to talk more about her connection to the infamous film.

