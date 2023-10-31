The role hope plays in our health and the climate crisis

When it comes to climate change, the consequences are hard to miss, from increasing temperatures to changing weather patterns to rising sea levels.



And while we should be concerned about all these issues, there's another problem we need to be paying attention to as well, one that directly affects our health: hope. It may seem like a small thing, but it has a big impact, especially when it comes to the future of our planet.

Dr. Howard Frumkin joined Idaho Matters to talk more about all this.

