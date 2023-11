Over the last year, Idaho has become home to over 1,200 refugees fleeing war and persecution.

Despite finding a safe harbor though, the resettlement process is not an easy one. Which is why programs like Artisans For Hope are working to support these new members of the community, starting with a needle and some thread.

Ellie McKinnon, the Executive Director of Artisans For Hope, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the organization.