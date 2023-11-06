Weaving saddle blankets for modern day cowboys

This week on Expressive Idaho, we head to the Melba home studio of weaver Linda Morton-Keithley. She started weaving more than 50 years ago, when she took an undergraduate occupational therapy course at Western Michigan University.

Morton-Keithley dove deeper into fiber arts for a master’s degree in historic costume and textiles at Colorado State University. Her education led to her roles that include being a curator, museum director and an archivist.

Now, she and her husband outfit modern cowboys with handmade gear, including Morton-Keithley’s hand woven saddle blankets. Arlie Sommer brings us her story as part of the Expressive Idahoseries.

