Weaving saddle blankets for modern day cowboys

By Staff
Published November 6, 2023 at 1:31 PM MST
Linda Morton-Kiethley sits at her largest loom, a tapestry loom, in her home studio in Melba, ID. She’s weaving a pattern to be installed on a handmade leather purse, a bright triangle of yarn before her, in red, blue, green and gray.
Arlie Sommer
/
Expressive Idaho
Linda Morton-Kiethley sits at her largest loom, a tapestry loom, in her home studio in Melba, ID. She’s weaving a pattern to be installed on a handmade leather purse, a bright triangle of yarn before her, in red, blue, green and gray.

This week on Expressive Idaho, we head to the Melba home studio of weaver Linda Morton-Keithley. She started weaving more than 50 years ago, when she took an undergraduate occupational therapy course at Western Michigan University.

Morton-Keithley dove deeper into fiber arts for a master’s degree in historic costume and textiles at Colorado State University. Her education led to her roles that include being a curator, museum director and an archivist.

Now, she and her husband outfit modern cowboys with handmade gear, including Morton-Keithley’s hand woven saddle blankets. Arlie Sommer brings us her story as part of the Expressive Idahoseries.

Idaho Matters Expressive Idaho
Staff
